Lorraine SPALDING

Lorraine SPALDING


1939 - 2019
Lorraine SPALDING Notice
SPALDING Lorraine 12.12.1939-6.7.2019



Passed away peacefully at home with family.



Much loved sister of June, Laurie(dec), Bobby(dec) and Ester

Always in our Hearts



Funeral details to be advised at

www.vereyfuneraldirectors.com

---

Goodbye my beautiful Angel sister Lorraine. The love we shared I will cherish like no other. Rest now in our dear Lords care.

Love forever June

---

Our beautiful girl Lorraine we are going to miss you so very much. Our home won't be the same without your loving presence.

We love you always, your baby sister Essy and nephews Paul and Danny.

---

My Dear Auntie Lorraine. You've always been an uplifting spirit to me, especially if you knew I was feeling down. Memories of times passed will forever be treasured. Keep smiling and laughing Auntie Lorraine.

Love always Danny
Published in Hepburn Advocate on July 10, 2019
